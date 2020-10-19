Bahrain, Israel ink key deals to establish diplomatic, peaceful Relation

and signed a series of key agreements covering bilateral relations, agriculture, trade, civil aviation, telecommunications and financial services, state News Agency (BNA) reported.

Among the historic deals signed in Bahrain's capital Manama was a Joint Communique on Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations between the two countries, BNA said on Sunday.

An agreement on visa exemption for nationals of both countries was also included, it added.

Present at the signing ceremony were Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and its Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US and Israeli delegations arrived in Manama earlier in the day and held meetings with senior Bahraini officials.

The move comes after a US-brokered normalization deal between and was signed at the White House on Septemb er 15.

