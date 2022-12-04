Bangladesh records highest monthly exports of over $5 billion in Nov

-
Bangladesh exported goods worth more than $5 billion in November, the highest ever in a month, as demand for ready-made garment items continued to soar, according to the latest official data.
The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data showed Bangladesh exported goods worth $5,092.56 million in November, which was 26.01 per cent higher than the same month a year ago, Xinhua news agency reported.
The EPB data showed that Bangladesh's total exports in the first five months of the current 2022-23 fiscal year (July 2022-June 2023) reached nearly $21.95 billion, up 10.89 per cent year-on-year.
Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged 15.61 per cent to $18.33 billion during the cited period.
Bangladesh saw exports soar more than 34 per cent to $52.08 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022), official data showed.
