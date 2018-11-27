JUST IN
Bangladeshi court bars Khaleda Zia from contesting next month's polls

The 73-year-old ex-premier is now serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities named after her slain husband Ziaur Rahman

Press Trust of India  |  Dhaka 

File photo: Bangladesh opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, arrives in the court for her verdict in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday | Photo: AP/PTI

Khaleda Zia, the jailed former Bangladesh prime minister, Tuesday was barred from contesting next month's general elections by a top court, which ruled that a person imprisoned for over two years cannot participate in polls.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said the BNP chairperson, who is convicted in two graft cases, cannot contest the upcoming 11th general election on December 30.

The 73-year-old ex-premier is now serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities named after her slain husband Ziaur Rahman.

"She is disqualified from taking part in the upcoming elections," Alam told a press conference, hours after the High Court issued a rule saying persons jailed for more than two years even if their appeals are pending with the courts cannot contest the polls.
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 18:40 IST

