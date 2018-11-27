Bangladeshi court bars Khaleda Zia from contesting next month's polls

Khaleda Zia, the jailed former prime minister, Tuesday was barred from contesting next month's by a top court, which ruled that a person imprisoned for over two years cannot participate in polls.

said the BNP chairperson, who is convicted in two graft cases, cannot contest the upcoming 11th on December 30.

The 73-year-old ex-premier is now serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities named after her slain husband

"She is disqualified from taking part in the upcoming elections," Alam told a press conference, hours after the issued a rule saying persons jailed for more than two years even if their appeals are pending with the courts cannot contest the polls.