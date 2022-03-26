Bank of England sketches out first regulatory approach to crypto

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: LIC may have to be revalued, Russia-Ukraine to hold talks
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
-
The Bank of England has started sketching out Britain’s first regulatory framework for cryptoassets, saying that although the sector remained small, its rapid growth could pose risks to financial stability in future if left unregulated.
Cryptoassets have come under the regulatory spotlight amid concerns they could be used to circumvent financial sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.
“While cryptoassets are unlikely to provide a feasible way to circumvent sanctions at scale currently, the possibility of such behaviour underscores the importance of ensuring innovation in cryptoassets is accompanied by effective public policy frameworks to... maintain broader trust and integrity in the financial system,” the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said in a statement .
Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin and ether, are largely unregulated as they fall outside the regulatory 'perimeter' and a change of law would be needed to bring them under the full scope of UK securities rules, a step Britain's finance ministry is looking at.
“This would likely require the expansion of the role of existing macro and microprudential, conduct, and market integrity regulators, and close co-ordination amongst them,” the FPC said.
The FPC said direct risks to financial stability from crypto were currently limited, but if the recent pace of growth is maintained, there would be risks in future.
The sector globally grew tenfold between early 2020 and November 2021, and now stands at $1.7 trillion or 0.4 per cent of global financial assets, with over 17,000 different cryptoasset tokens in circulation.
Regulation for the sector should be based on "equivalence", meaning that crypto-related financial services that perform a similar function to existing financial services should be subject to the same laws, the FPC said.
Until cryptoassets are brought fully under the regulatory net, the BoE is focusing on ensuring that risks from crypto are controlled in the banking sector. The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday told firms they must fully explain to consumers the risks from unregulated crypto.
Regulators across the world are also trying to grapple with cryptoassets and their offshoots.
Stablecoin conditions
BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods wrote to lenders on Thursday, noting increasing interest from banks and investment firms in the sector. Risks from crypto should be “considered fully” by the boards of banks and they would likely need to adapt their existing risk management strategies and systems, Woods told them.
“We would also expect firms to discuss the proposed prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures with their supervisors,” Woods said in reference to the amount of capital needed to cover any losses.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU