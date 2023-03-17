Banking crisis: No Europe contagion after US bank rescues, says ECB

-
European Central Bank supervisors see no contagion for euro zone banks from recent sector turmoil, a source said on Friday, even as rescue deals for Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank failed to arrest pressure on their share prices.
The ECB held a board meeting to discuss the stresses and volatility in the banking sector.
The supervisors were told deposits were stable across the euro zone and its Credit Suisse exposure was immaterial.
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:26 IST
