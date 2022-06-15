Bill Gates blasts cryptocurrencies, NFTs as based on 'greater-fool' theory

-
ALSO READ
$15 bn from Bill Gates, Melinda Gates tops biggest gift list in 2021
Bill Gates visits Pak for first time; discusses health issues with PM Khan
World may see another pandemic, likely due to respiratory virus: Bill Gates
Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split
Bill Gates to address BioAsia in fireside chat with Telangana IT Minister
-
Billionaire Bill Gates dismissed cryptocurrency projects such as nonfungible tokens as shams “based on the greater-fool theory” at a climate conference Tuesday, reviving past criticisms of digital assets.
“Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely,” Gates said sarcastically while speaking at an event in Berkeley, California hosted by TechCrunch. He said he’s neither long nor short the asset class.
Gates has criticized crypto before, sparring with Elon Musk last year over whether Bitcoin is too risky for retail investors and the environmental harm of mining coins. Speaking Tuesday as the founder of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the climate-focused fund he began in 2015, Gates noted the difficulty of recruiting Silicon Valley engineers to work in industries like chemicals and steel production in need of lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Bitcoin plunged more than 15% Monday and another 5.4% Tuesday, part of a broader crypto selloff fueled by higher than forecast US inflation and the halt of withdrawals by the lending platform Celsius. Popular NFT collections, including the celebrity-favored Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), are also being hit hard.
Gates also defended digital banking efforts he’s supported through his philanthropic foundations, which he described as “hundreds of times more efficient” than cryptocurrencies.
Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, is a backer of Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU