JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Trade war: Before taking on China, here're some lessons US needs to learn
Business Standard

Bayer stock at lowest in seven years after $2-bn settlement in Roundup case

The jury awarded a total of $2 billion in punitive damages and $55 million in compensatory damages

Reuters  |  Frankfurt 

Monsanto Roundup
Bayer said in a statement on Monday that it was disappointed with the verdict and would appeal

Shares in Bayer were down 6.8 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after a jury awarded more than $2 billion to a California couple in the largest US jury verdict against the company over allegations its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

That put the stock at its lowest level in almost seven years, even though the punitive damages award is likely to be reduced due to US Supreme Court rulings that limit the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages to 9:1.

The jury awarded a total of $2 billion in punitive damages and $55 million in compensatory damages, concluding that Roundup - based on herbicide glyphosate - had been defectively designed, and that the company failed to warn of the herbicide's alleged cancer risk.

Bayer said in a statement on Monday that it was disappointed with the verdict and would appeal. A spokesman called the jury's decision "excessive and unjustifiable."
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU