Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September

President Joe Biden's administration has proposed the first in-person "Quad" meeting with leaders of India, Japan and Australia in late September.
This meeting would mark unity among the four Indo-Pacific democracies amid China's growing assertiveness, President Biden is seeking to build "a position of strength" to directly engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by Kyodo News.
This meeting is scheduled to take place after the general debate of the UN General Assembly, which is to be held in September in New York City.
But Japan's political schedule is unclear, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga facing two key tests during the same time in his country.
Earlier, Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said that the US has planned to host the first in-person Quad summit in Washington, Kyodo News reported.
The meeting is expected to clamp down on China's so-called 'vaccine diplomacy', in which Beijing is giving vaccine shots to the developing nations.
Various issues including vaccine production and cooperation in infrastructural projects could also be discussed in this meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
