First meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Nepal's Constitutional Bench to hear petitions against House dissolution
Nepal SC to hear writ petitions against House dissolution on May 27 and 28
Nepal Supreme Court summons PM K P Oli in contempt cases
-
The first meeting of Nepal's lower house, after its reinstatement by the Supreme Court last week, is set to begin from Sunday.
A notice from the Parliament Secretariat stated that the meeting will start at 4 pm (local time) today.
Supreme Court verdict on July 12 had overturned the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives.
A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana had ordered to reinstate the Parliament by annulling the government's decision to dissolve it.
The meeting of the reinstated House will begin at a time when the ruling CPN-UML party is embroiled in intra-party wrangling.
The SC had also ordered to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.
President Bidya Dev Bhandari had dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) for the second time upon the recommendation of the Council of Ministers on May 22.
Following the dissolution of the HoR, NC President Deuba had filed a writ petition with the signatures of 146 lawmakers in the Supreme Court.
Earlier on December 20 last year, President Bidya Bhandari had dissolved the HoR on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli. The apex court had then annulled the government's decision to dissolve the HoR on February 23 for the first time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU