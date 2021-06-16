Biden and Putin shake hands, kicking off Geneva summit

JUST IN
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks after stepping down from an airplane ahead of US-Russia summit, on Geneva Airport Cointrin, Switzerland (Photo: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva ahead of a summit, Reuters TV footage showed.
Biden and Putin shook hands and then entered the villa where the summit is due to take place after appearing at the entrance festooned with U.S., Swiss, Russian flags following welcoming remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

First Published: Wed, June 16 2021. 17:09 IST

