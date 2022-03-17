Biden announces additional $800 mn in security assistance to Ukraine

US President in a press conference on Wednesday announced an additional USD 800 million in security assistance to Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The new security assistance provided to Ukraine includes 800 anti-aircraft, 9000 anti-armour systems, 7,000 small arms such as machine guns, shotguns, and grenade launchers as well as drones and other military equipment.

"I'm once again using my presidential authority to activate additional security assistance to continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's assault, an additional USD 800 million in assistance," Biden said during the press conference as quoted by Sputnik.

The development comes a day after the US announced an additional USD 186 million to the war-torn country in humanitarian assistance to support internally displaced persons and the more than three million refugees affected by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This will provide further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighboring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said in the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden had signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2022, which funds the federal government through September 30, 2022, and provides USD 13.6 billion in humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance for Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," US President had announced on Monday, taking to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to travel to Belgium to attend an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24 along with participating in a European Council Summit, a White House statement informed on Tuesday.

