Biden calls emergency meeting of G7, NATO leaders after missile hits Poland

President called an "emergency" meeting of and leaders in Indonesia on Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early on Wednesday to express his "deep condolences" for the loss of lives. The US president promised "full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation", and "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO".

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in . But Poland's president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was "most probably" Russian-made, but that is being still verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a country.

The foundation of the alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all.

