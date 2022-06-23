Biden calls on Congress to suspend gas tax for 3 months amid soaring prices

-
ALSO READ
Telangana rejects calls to cut fuel VAT, says had no hike in seven years
States gained Rs 49k crore when fuel prices rose, have room to cut VAT: SBI
'This fuel price cut not enough': TMC says BJP trying to fool masses
NEET-PG 2021 cut-off reduced by 15 percentile for all categories
Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
-
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days, as Americans need immediate relief amid the nation's soaring gas prices.
"By suspending the 18-cent gas tax -- federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief," Biden said in a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday afternoon.
"I call on the companies to pass this along -- every penny of this 18-cents reduction -- to the consumers. This is -- there's no time now for profiteering," said Biden.
The US federal government charges an 18-cent tax per gallon of gas that consumers purchase and a 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel they purchase. It's a tax that's been around for 90 years.
"With the tax revenues up this year and our deficit down over USD 1.6 trillion this year alone, we'll still be able to fix our highways and bring down prices of gas," Biden added.
Republicans, meanwhile, accused Democrats of playing "political games," arguing that the proposed measure is aimed at boosting Democrats' prospects and would soon expire after the midterm elections.
"President Biden is calling for another ineffective stunt to mask the effects of Democrats' inflation. The latest bad idea would barely put a dent in the soaring gas prices on his watch," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter.
"Here is a better idea: What if Democrats stop waging war on affordable American energy?" McConnell said.
In his speech, Biden also called on states to either suspend the state gas tax as well or find other ways to deliver some relief, noting that state gas taxes average another 30 cents per gallon. Biden also urged the industry to refine more oil into gasoline and to bring down gas prices, dismissing Republicans' claim that he is blocking production on federal lands.Oil companies should use their profits to increase refining capacity rather than buy back their own stock, he added.
US inflation reached the highest level in four decades as consumer prices jumped 7 per cent in 2021, the fastest pace since 1981.
Inflation hit a fresh 39-year high in December 2021 as a drop in energy costs wasn't enough to offset a steady march upward for staples such as food, rent, and cars amid stubborn supply-chain bottlenecks and worker shortage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU