NEET-PG 2021 cut-off reduced by 15 percentile for all categories

The cut-off for NEET-PG 2021 has been reduced by 15 percentile across all categories, a senior official said on Saturday.
The decision has been taken to prevent "wastage of seats".
"Approximately 8,000 seats were lying vacant after the completion of two rounds of all India quota and two rounds of state quota. By reducing the percentile by 15 points, the Health Ministry (MoHFW) in consultation with National Medical Commission (NMC) will allow approximately 25,000 candidates to participate in the mop up round and will prevent any wastage of seats," said Dr B Srinivas, ADG (ME) and member secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Earlier in the day, the MCC asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to declare the revised result after a decision was taken to reduce the cut-off of NEET-PG 2021.
A letter by Dr Srinivas to NBE executive director Minu Bajpai stated that after due discussion, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in consultation with MCC "to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories".
It further suggested that the qualifying percentile for the general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile, and for the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) to 25th percentile.
"Kindly declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates at the earliest," the letter read.
