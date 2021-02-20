Biden plans to visit Texas next week, after state is hit by winter storms

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration to spend $1.4 billion aimed at schools
USA coronavirus update: President-elect Biden promises more relief efforts
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
Covid-19 vaccine: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in first 100 days
Biden urges Congress to pass robust relief package for most hit by Covid-19
-
US President Joe Biden said on Friday (local time) that he plans to visit Texas as early as next week as the state was facing winter weather and power outages which affected access to water and medical resources.
"I had planned on being in Texas the middle of next week, but what I don't want to be is a burden. When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail, and they're working like the devil to take care of their folks," The Hill quoted Biden as saying when he was asked at the White House about plans to visit the state after giving remarks to the virtual Munich Security Conference.
"If in fact it's concluded that I can go without creating a burden for the folks on the ground while they're dealing with this crisis, I plan on going," Biden said, adding that he hoped to make a decision on timing early next week.
Dozens of people have died in Texas in recent days after a blast of extended winter storms compromised the state's power grid. Many of the state's gas-fired power plants were also compromised by the snow and ice, However, millions of residents were left in the dark and without access to heat as a result, leading to food and water shortages, The Hill reported.
Citing a White House statement, The Hill reported that Biden spoke on Thursday (local time) with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), and he "expressed that his administration was at the ready should the State of Texas or any other impacted region need additional federal disaster support or assistance."
Moreover, the federal government has already signed disaster declarations for Texas and other affected states. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has supplied 60 generators to support critical sites in Texas including hospitals and water facilities, as well as 729,000 liters of water, more than 10,000 wool blankets, 50,000 cotton blankets and 225,000 meals, The Hill reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU