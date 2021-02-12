Biden rescinds Donald Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall

-
ALSO READ
On Day 1, Biden to undo Trump's Muslim travel ban, Mexico border wall
Steve Bannon: Rise & fall of ex-Trump aide now charged in border wall scam
US ends 'zero tolerance' border policy leading to family separations
Outlook darkens for Wall Street as Joe Biden's regulators take shape
US President Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
-
US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) rescinded the emergency order used by former President Donald Trump to justify the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, announced the White House.
"I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted," Biden wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reported The Hill.
"I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end," he added.
Trump had first floated the idea of a border wall on the campaign trail in 2016, repeatedly insisting that Mexico would pay for its construction. However, illegal immigration increased in Trump's four years.
However, in early 2020, Customs and Border Protection reported it had found USD 11 billion in funding for the wall, The Hill reported.
The proclamation is a final step from Biden after issuing an executive order on day one ordering a pause on all border wall construction.
The national emergency at the border in early 2019 after repeatedly butting heads with lawmakers over funding for the project. The move landed his administration in court, as environmental groups and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged USD 2.5 billion in Department of Defense spending that had been diverted to complete construction, according to The Hill.
The letter was welcomed by members of Congress long opposed to the wall who argued a physical barrier would do little to address immigration or security concerns.
"Trump's national emergency was never about security... It was about stealing money to fund a monument to his racist policies along the Southern Border. Now we must cancel the contracts & ensure that not another foot of border wall is constructed," Representative Raul Grijalva tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU