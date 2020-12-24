JUST IN
Biden's POTUS Twitter account to be reset; Donald Trump followers out

The move would mean the Biden administration's accounts will start with zero followers

Twitter has told Joe Biden’s team that Donald Trump’s followers will not carry over to the official accounts assigned to the new president and White House in January, a reversal from the last transition.

The move would mean the Biden administration’s accounts will start with zero followers, cutting off a way for Biden to instantly reach millions.

First Published: Thu, December 24 2020. 02:08 IST

