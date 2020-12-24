Biden's POTUS Twitter account to be reset; Donald Trump followers out

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to President-elect Biden on Jan 20
Twitter changes hacked content rules after Joe Biden story furore
Twitter flags more tweets by Donald Trump as Joe Biden wins White House
Joe Biden wins US Presidency after long, bitter contest with Trump
Donald Trump seems defeated while still insisting he beat Joe Biden
-
Twitter has told Joe Biden’s team that Donald Trump’s followers will not carry over to the official accounts assigned to the new president and White House in January, a reversal from the last transition.
The move would mean the Biden administration’s accounts will start with zero followers, cutting off a way for Biden to instantly reach millions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU