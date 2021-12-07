JUST IN
Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin
Biden to hold talks with Ukrainian President after meeting with Putin: Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation after the US leader's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Biden’s position on Trump’s order has been closely watched by Wall Street and Capitol Hill, where lawmakers from both parties have called for a strong stance against China over issues ranging from trade to human rights.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation after the US leader's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential office said following Zelenskyy's talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US and Russian leaders will face each other virtually on Tuesday, six months after their meeting in person in Geneva.

"It has been agreed to hold a telephone call of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden after the talks between the Presidents of the United States and Russia," the presidential office said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-Putin talks, the Ukrainian and US sides have coordinated their positions on key issues, the statement read, adding that "an emphasis was made on the importance of preserving a coordinated and effective sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation by the international community until the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

First Published: Tue, December 07 2021. 13:28 IST

