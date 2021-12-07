Myanmar: US, UN denounce military attack on peaceful protest in Yangon

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar protesters mark military leader's birthday with mock funerals
Japan refuses to sanction Myanmar over China factor, undermines US strategy
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 yrs: Timeline of Myanmar ex-PM's political life
Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: UN Special Envoy
Myanmar security forces kill at least 25 people in raid on town: Report
-
The US Embassy in Myanmar and the United Nations on Monday denounced the military's attack on peaceful protesters in the former capital Yangon.
A military truck rammed into a crowd of peaceful protestors, killing at least five civilians while causing injuries to dozen others, and soldiers emerged from the vehicle to attack others in the crowd, Radio Free Asia reported.
The people were holding a protest against the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government in Myanmar. Eleven protesters, including some of those injured in the attack, were also arrested, Radio Free Asia reported citing state television.
"We support the right of the people of Burma to protest peacefully," the embassy said adding that "The Myanmar military's widespread use of brutal violence underscores the urgency of restoring Burma's path to inclusive democracy."
"We stand with the people of Burma in their aspirations for freedom and democracy and call on the military regime to end the use of violence, release those unjustly detained, and respect the will of the people," the embassy added.
As reported by Radio Free Asia, the United Nations also demanded Myanmar's military rulers take action against those involved in the attack.
Nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February while more than 7,000 people have been detained.
Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU