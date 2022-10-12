JUST IN
Biden to mark Diwali at White House on Oct 24, Trump at his Florida resort
Elon Musk denies speaking to Vladimir Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
Gambia police link child deaths to cough syrup imported by US firm
NATO chief Stoltenberg says 'closely monitoring' Russia's nuclear forces
Advanced nations must take responsibility for global spillover: Sitharaman
Smashing success: Nasa's 'save-the-world test' strike results in big nudge
UN, G7 decry Russian attack in Ukrainian cities as possible war crime
Targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths not acceptable: EAM
New 'highly infectious' Covid variants emerge in China, says report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ cuts output
Business Standard

Biden to mark Diwali at White House on Oct 24, Trump at his Florida resort

US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor Donald Trump is working on celebrating it at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21

Topics
Diwali | Joe Biden | USA

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion may have seemed far-fetched. (Photo: Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden (Photo: Bloomberg)

US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor Donald Trump is working on celebrating the festival of lights at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21.

Biden plans to celebrate Diwali with eminent members of the Indian American community and members of his administration. First Lady Jill Biden will also join the festivities at the White House on October 24.

Details of Diwali celebrations at the White House are still being worked out.

Meanwhile, the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) on Tuesday announced that Trump would celebrate Diwali with its members and Indian American community leaders at his Mar-a-Lago resort on October 21.

It is being planned for four hours, said Shalabh Kumar from RHC, adding that the Trump team was exploring the possibilities of fireworks as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diwali

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 09:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.