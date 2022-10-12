Biden to mark Diwali at White House on Oct 24, Trump at his Florida resort

US President plans to celebrate at the White House on October 24 while his predecessor is working on celebrating the festival of lights at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on October 21.

Biden plans to celebrate with eminent members of the Indian American community and members of his administration. First Lady Jill Biden will also join the festivities at the White House on October 24.

Details of celebrations at the White House are still being worked out.

Meanwhile, the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) on Tuesday announced that Trump would celebrate Diwali with its members and Indian American community leaders at his Mar-a-Lago resort on October 21.

It is being planned for four hours, said Shalabh Kumar from RHC, adding that the Trump team was exploring the possibilities of fireworks as well.

