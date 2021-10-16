Biggest tech companies face US Bills on liability and competition

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
Apple in talks with Toyota about Apple Car production: Report
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
-
The biggest US tech companies would face new constraints under two Bills announced on Thursday after a month of revelations from a Facebook whistle-blower sparked fresh calls to rein in an industry that has largely escaped regulation so far.
A measure from Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone and other leading House Democrats would revoke legal liability protections for platforms that use algorithms to spread harmful information, arguing that companies should be held responsible for how their technology disseminates content.
“Social media platforms like Facebook continue to actively amplify content that endangers our families, promotes conspiracy theories, and incites extremism to generate more clicks and ad dollars,” Pallone of New Jersey said. “Designing personalized algorithms that promote extremism, disinformation and harmful content is a conscious choice, and platforms should have to answer for it.”
The other Bill is an antitrust measure from a bipartisan group of senators that would prevent the biggest US tech giants like Amazon.com and Apple from giving an advantage to their own products over those of competitors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU