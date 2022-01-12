Bilawal Bhutto calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'crisis of this century'

-
Lashing out at the Pakistan government over the countrys economic situation and the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan as the "crisis of this century", The News reported.
Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said: "There is a crisis in every century and the crisis of this century is Imran Khan."
He said the government's deal with the IMF would have devastating effects on the nation.
"You went to the IMF when you were weak And you made a weak deal with the IMF. We will not bear the burden of the deal, it is the common man and the poor people who will bear its burden," the PPP chief said.
He warned the Pakistan Parliament that the Finance Bill 2021 will bring a "tsunami of inflation" to the country. The government is seeking to pass the Finance Bill 2021 and SBP Amendment Bill as these are pre-requisites to the deal with the IMF, the report said.
Bilawal said the government's "arrogance" stopped it from holding talks with the Opposition over its deal with the IMF. "We asked you to consult with Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif, but you (government) rejected the proposal," he said.
Referring to the local government poll results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP leader said that the PTI will "soon face public reaction due to its poor economic policies".
