BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says bullish on outlook for green investment

Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, said he was bullish about long-term investment with a focus on climate change.
"Overall, I think because of the great needs of investing for climate change, and because of the pools of the savings and the great need for long-duration assets, I would say the fundamentals going forward into 2021 and beyond are pretty favourable for long-term investors."
He was speaking remotely at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.
