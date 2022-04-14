BlackRock receives $114 bn in net flows amid market turmoil

-
ALSO READ
BlackRock Q4 profit beats estimates as assets cross $10 trillion
BlackRock raises $673 million for climate-focused infrastructure fund
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
BlackRock gets new Saudi mandate to manage infrastructure fund
BlackRock-led group of investors wins $15.5-billion Saudi Aramco deal
-
Even as uncertainty mounted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s response to fast-rising consumer prices, clients added a total of $114 billion to BlackRock’s long-term investment products in the three months through March, the New York-based firm said on Wednesday in a statement. Equity funds led the way, with a $76 billion haul, while bond funds saw $7.5 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU