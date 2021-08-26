Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties, says Pentagon

-
ALSO READ
3 teenage boys dead, 2 injured in hand-grenade explosion in Pakistan
Investigation begun into China gas line explosion; death toll now 25
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport terminal, area evacuated
-
The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport.
Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.
Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU