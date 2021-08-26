Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties, says Pentagon

The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside

Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)