Blinken, Abdullah Abdullah discuss ways to accelerate Afghan peace process

-
ALSO READ
US should proceed with both humility and confidence: Antony Blinken
US concerned about human rights situation in Russia: Antony Blinken
Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements
Blinken says his judgment that China committed genocide has not changed
Biden to talk about foreign policy during maiden visit to State Department
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation to discuss ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process.
"Pleasure speaking today with the Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation @DrabdullahCE about the Afghanistan peace process. The US supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," Blinken wrote in a tweet.
"Today in a telephone conversation with HE @SecBlinken, the US Secretary of State, we exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the 2nd round of the peace talks, the US review of the situation in AFG, and ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process," Abdullah Abdullah tweeted.
Taking to Twitter to post about his call with Antony Blinken, Abdullah Abdullah thanked him and the US government for their support for Afghanistan and achieving a lasting peace.
"@SecBlinken reiterated the US continued support for expediting the efforts for achieving lasting and durable peace in Afghanistan. I thanked him, the people, and the government of the US for their support for Afghanistan and achieving lasting peace," Abdullah Abdullah wrote in a subsequent tweet.
The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU