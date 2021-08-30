Blinken to host ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan

Antony Blinken, secretary of state

Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, his spokesperson said.

The countries that were listed by the for the virtual ministerial meeting on include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, along with the European Union and the NATO.

The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Later in the day, Blinken will speak on American efforts since August 14 and discuss the way forward, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)