Pope Francis expresses great worry on situation in Afghanistan

Pope Francis has expressed great worry about the situation in Afghanistan, in particular for the suffering of those who were killed in the suicide attack outside the Kabul airport.
Speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square after the traditional Sunday blessing, Francis called on everyone to help those who have been so tried, especially women and children, saying solidarity brings coexistence and peace.
The pontiff says that in historic moments like these, we cannot remain indifferent. He asked the faithful to intensify prayer and fasting, seeking mercy and forgiveness.
