BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be quick game-changer for economy

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Xi Jinping honours China's citizen volunteers
Pfizer's Covid vaccine candidate prevents 90% of infections in large study
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Covid in UK doubled every 8 days from Aug-Sept
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Western Europe surpasses US in daily infections
-
Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that the announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a Covid-19 vaccination would deliver a quick boost of confidence to the economy, even before vaccines are widely available.
“I’m not close enough to know how credible today’s Pfizer announcement is, but let’s hope it is. That would shift expectations I think very decisively among both people and among companies,” Haldane said in a speech to the Reform think tank.
Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
Haldane said the roll-out of a useable vaccine would probably take months but news of a breakthrough would eliminate fears of a string of stop-start cycles of lockdown for the economy which would hammer businesses.
“Whether it’s next quarter or next year matters much less than the fact that you now have a way of preventing the prolongation of this stop-start cycling,” he said.
“That is all the difference in the world, between having a viable business and not having a viable business, and making that investment and not making that investment, in psychological scarring that persists and deepens or the sense that things are going to get better at some point in the foreseeable future.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU