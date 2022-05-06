Boeing names Virginia office as global HQ; plans to start tech hub in area

US major announced that its Arlington, Virginia, campus outside Washington, D.C. will serve as the company's global headquarters.

The company said that its employees in the region support various corporate functions and specialise in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to designating Northern as its new headquarters, said it plans to develop a research & technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.

"We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern . The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," said President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

According to Boeing, it will maintain a significant presence at its location and the surrounding region.

"We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state," said Calhoun.

--IANS

ksk/

