Boeing names Virginia office as global HQ; plans to start tech hub in area

-
ALSO READ
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
American Airlines cites Boeing delay in trimming international plans
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
British Airways aims to be 1st to use sustainable commercial aviation fuel
-
US aerospace major Boeing announced that its Arlington, Virginia, campus outside Washington, D.C. will serve as the company's global headquarters.
The company said that its employees in the region support various corporate functions and specialise in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems, Xinhua news agency reported.
In addition to designating Northern Virginia as its new headquarters, Boeing said it plans to develop a research & technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.
"We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.
According to Boeing, it will maintain a significant presence at its Chicago location and the surrounding region.
"We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state," said Calhoun.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU