Boeing's tenuous recovery in China shaken by latest 737 crash

-
ALSO READ
Boeing uncovers another defect on 787 Dreamliner: Report
Navy weighs ordering more P-8Is as Boeing nears end of delivery
Fully electric plane can be ready in three years: Rolls-Royce Holdings
Boeing has more work to do as it continues to face scrutiny: US FAA chief
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes
-
Boeing Co. faces a new crisis after a 737 jet fell out of the sky in China, renewing concerns about its best-selling family of planes and extending one of the most turbulent periods in the aviation titan’s century-long history.
The 737-800 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. nose-dived Monday into mountainous terrain with 132 people on board, prompting the carrier to ground its fleet of the workhorse jets.
The model is part of the so-called “next generation” of 737s that have amassed a good safety record since they were introduced in the 1990s.
The tragedy puts a harsh spotlight back on Boeing after two of its 737 Max jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and leading to one of the longest groundings in aviation history. The latest incident didn’t involve a Max.
Still, it’s a setback for Boeing’s efforts to rebuild confidence in its safety culture and 737 family of jets, the company’s largest source of revenue. It also jeopardizes the Chicago-based manufacturer’s nascent recovery in China, a critical step needed to rebound from three years of financial losses. Boeing had been on the verge of returning its Max aircraft to commercial service in the country, whose regulators were the first to ground the model in 2019.
Monday’s crash “comes at an extremely delicate time, with Boeing finally aiming to re-start 737 Max deliveries into China after a three-year halt,” Seth Seifman, an analyst with JPMorgan, said in a note to clients. “Chinese authorities’ comments in the coming days and weeks will, therefore, be critical for gauging the impact of this tragedy on Boeing’s recovery.”
Boeing said Monday that it’s supporting its airline customer and is prepared to assist authorities in the U.S. and China. Its shares fell 4.2% to $184.73 at 1:51 p.m. in New York. The stock had dipped 4.2% this year through Friday’s close.
China’s airlines have been among the largest customers for the 737. Before the Max grounding, the nation took as many as one-third of the narrow-body jets that rolled out of Boeing’s Seattle-area factory each year.
In a sign of the potential thawing in its largest overseas market, Boeing last week sent the first Max across the Pacific Ocean to its Chinese delivery center south of Shanghai.
After burning through more than $20 billion in grounding-related costs, Boeing’s financial turnaround hinges on its ability to resume shipping 737s at a higher volume. Executives had targeted delivering around 500 Max jets this year. That’s already in question after a sluggish start, Seifman said. The pace of production will also be closely watched for the impact on suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which manufactures most of the jet’s airframe for Boeing.
What Bloomberg Intelligence Says
“The event may extend the time it takes for the original-equipment manufacturer’s bonds to narrow the discount at which they trade to triple-B tier industrial peers. Paring inventory and generating cash are key to cutting debt and relieving strain on the company’s financial-risk profile.”
-- Matthew Geudtner, BI credit analyst
The crash also raises the potential for more confusion and backlash among travelers, some of whom avoided flying on the Max after the damaging revelations that emerged from the earlier accidents.
Then-Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg was ousted for his handling of the crisis in 2019 as Boeing faced scrutiny from Congress, regulators and law enforcement. In recent weeks, the company’s safety lapses have been highlighted in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing,” a Netflix documentary.
“Given BA’s problems with the 737 Max, there is some chance that consumers may not want to fly on a 737 until the cause of the China Eastern crash is determined not to be a design or manufacturing issue,” Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said in a note, referring to Boeing by its stock symbol. “Hence, isolating the cause of the crash will be critical.”
It’s too soon to know what caused the China Eastern accident, and investigations can take months or years to unfold. The lost airplane was relatively young, flying commercially for about seven years. Leading causes of such accidents tend to be maintenance issues, pilot error or sabotage, with design or manufacturing issues less likely, von Rumohr said.
Boeing has delivered more than 7,000 jets from its 737NG lineup, making it the best-selling aircraft family in the planemaker’s history. The company delivered the final passenger version in 2019, although it still uses the frame for military aircraft like the sub-hunting P-8 Poseidon.
The single-aisle jets are a staple of U.S. domestic flying. Among the largest U.S. airlines, American Airlines Group Inc. has the most 737-800s, with 267 in service and 36 temporarily stored at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing. Southwest Airlines Co. has 207, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 141 and Delta Air Lines Inc. has 77.
United said it’s in contact with Boeing and the FAA about the China Eastern crash while still flying its 737-800s. Delta’s aircraft are “operating safely and routinely,” a spokesman said, declining to comment further. American referred questions to the FAA, while Southwest didn’t immediately comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU