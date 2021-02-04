Boeing to outsource information technology work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

-
ALSO READ
Boeing deepens job cuts as profit tumbles on 737 MAX, Covid-19 crises
Boeing deepens job cuts as Covid-19, 737 Max grounding extend losses
Dell XPS 15 review: An expensive but nifty Windows laptop for everyday work
Dell XPS 17 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC, Nvidia GTX GPU debuts in India
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Citigroup to resume job cuts after pause
-
Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.
Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10 per cent of the company's IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.
Doniz said affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.
The move is expected to increase the company's efficiency, simplify operations and advance our digital transformation, she said.
Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state. The Times suggested in its report that the biggest layoff hits could come at Boeing's major offices in the Puget Sound region, St. Louis and Charleston, South Carolina.
This is a change we would have made even without a global pandemic, Doniz said. She added that the pandemic certainly quickened our pace.
Company officials have also announced plans to reduce factory and office space by more than 5 million square feet (465,000 square meters) over the next few years, and move toward a more remote operation.
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year, making it harder for the affected IT employees losing their jobs to find new work in the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU