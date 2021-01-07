BP gives Caribbean refinery more time to hit operating targets: Report

-
ALSO READ
Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation
BP halves dividend after record $ 6.7 billion loss in second quarter
Reliance-BP invites bids for gas from KG-D6, priced against int'l benchmark
Oil companies idle production as US Gulf Coast braces for hurricane
BP reports net profit at $100 million in Q3 on stronger oil prices
-
By Laura Sanicola
NEW YORK (Reuters) - BP Plc has given the operator of a Caribbean refinery more time to fully restart and retain its crude oil supply agreement after the plant failed to hit operating targets last year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Last month, BP threatened to walk away from a 2018 agreement to supply up to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and buy the resulting fuels if the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands could not bring all its units online by mid-January. The refinery has been idled since 2012.
A restart of the 210,000 bpd Limetree Bay Ventures' plant was originally expected more than a year ago and was designed to profit from an international clean-air marine fuel mandate. The refinery suffered repeated setbacks, including high levels of corrosion in pipes and the decimation of demand for IMO 2020 fuels by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limetree Bay has an undisclosed period to cure the plant's problems under its agreement with BP, according to the people familiar with the matter. Operators aim to restart completely later this month, which would allow it to produce fuels such as gasoline and diesel, one of the people familiar with the matter said.
The project has run more than a billion dollars over budget and Limetree's chief executive was replaced in November.
The extension may lead to a revised or new contract to keep BP as the plant's main supplier of crude oil and the buyer of its output.
BP declined to comment. Spokespeople for Limetree were unable to comment.
SEARCHING FOR CONTRACT 'CURES'
Last month, Limetree Bay officials told staff that BP had required proof that the plant can run for two weeks without a hitch or the oil major would exit the deal.
Since BP originally agreed to supply Limetree's crude https://tinyurl.com/y39jjfcn two years ago, refining margins have cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Refiners globally "are getting hammered" due to weak demand, said Marc Amons, downstream research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
The oil major also has been revamping operations, with the aim of boosting renewable investments and reducing fossil fuel exposure.
But the companies agreed to pursue undisclosed "cures" to the potential default, two of the people said.
A person familiar with the matter expects BP to use the delay to negotiate better terms for its participation, but notes that BP could still exit if the plant fails to fully operate. The original agreement kicked off an overhaul intended to hit a January 2020 market opening for cleaner marine fuels.
BP "has not walked away because there are cures to the agreement," the person said.
OVERHAUL COSTS SOAR
If successful, Limetree Bay's restart would be the largest addition to total refining capacity in the Americas since BP's Whiting plant added 250,000 bpd refining capacity eight years ago.
Extensive repairs lifted the overhaul cost to more than $2.7 billion, exceeding the original $1.6 billion budget.
The St. Croix facility was hit by a fire the day before Christmas, local residents reported on social media, and in early December released a hydrocarbon fog that shut a vacuum distillation tower, the company disclosed.
The refiner has been selling semi-processed fuels since September. It loaded a cargo of light-end distillate fuel oil on Tuesday, according to a source and Refinitiv Eikon data, and plans to load another this weekend. Limetree sold a cargo of naphtha to a buyer in the U.S. Gulf Coast earlier this month, according to a shipbroking source and Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU