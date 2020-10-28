BP reports net profit at $100 million in Q3 on stronger oil prices

-
BP on Tuesday reported a third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $100 million, compared with a forecast of a loss of $120 million in a company-provided survey of analysts. The London-based company said that while fuel demand in Asia, particularly in China, was recovering, global consumption remained weak so far in the fourth quarter.
