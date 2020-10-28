JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

PM Boris Johnson faces lockdown revolt from more than 50 UK Tories
Business Standard

BP reports net profit at $100 million in Q3 on stronger oil prices

Compared with a forecast of a loss of $120 million in a company-provided survey of analysts

Topics
BP | Oil Prices

Agencies  |  London 

BP Plc
The London-based company said that while fuel demand in Asia, particularly in China, was recovering, global consumption remained weak so far in the fourth quarter.

BP on Tuesday reported a third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $100 million, compared with a forecast of a loss of $120 million in a company-provided survey of analysts. The London-based company said that while fuel demand in Asia, particularly in China, was recovering, global consumption remained weak so far in the fourth quarter.

HSBC Q3 profit tumbles 35 per cent

HSBC Holdings posted a 35 per cent drop in quarterly profit, better than expected, as higher loan loss provisions on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic were cushioned by the reining in of expenses.

Reported pretax profit for Europe's biggest bank by assets came in at $3.1 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $4.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 28 2020. 01:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.