Brazil emerging from recession, challenge to expand productivity: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Brazil president to meet soy farmers amid oilseeds price inflation
Soybean output to jump at least 15% as farmers expand area on ample rains
Deep Dive with AKB: Why is inflation rising when demand remains low?
August WPI inflation up at 0.16% after being in negative zone for 4 months
High food prices keep India's retail inflation above 6% in August
-
Brazil's economy is officially emerging from recession, and the challenge now will be to expand productive capacity, Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes said.
"Today we received the news that Brazil is officially coming out of the recession," Xinhua news agency quoted Guedes as saying on Friday at the 39th National Meeting of Foreign Trade (Enaex), referring to the Central Bank of Brazil's Economic Activity Index, which showed 9.47 per cent growth in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.
Although official economic growth figures have yet to be released by the National Geography and Statistics Institute, the bank's index is an indication the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
Guedes said his "working hypothesis" is that the outbreak is on the decline and a "vaccine is arriving" soon.
"Brazil is succeeding in the fight against the disease. That is a fact that is happening on the side of healthcare.
"On the side of the economy, it is a fact that Brazil is coming out of the recession," he said.
Guedes also noted public-sector workers "patriotically accepted" a wage freeze this year and in 2021 as a way to help cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU