Brazil soars to China's No. 3 crude oil supplier in Sept, overtakes Iraq

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices climb over China's plans to ship in large volumes of US crude
India's May crude oil imports post biggest decline since at least 2005
Oil pips $40 for first time since March on OPEC cuts, demand recovery seen
Brokerages discourage trading in crude oil till volatility subsides
Crude oil price drops as US inventory build-up stokes supply fears
-
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Brazil jumped to China's third-biggest crude oil supplier in September, import data showed on Sunday, as China's independent refiners scooped up cheap supplies of the South American exporter's relatively high quality oil.
Imports from Brazil hit 4.49 million tonnes, up from 2.96 million tonnes a year earlier, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed. Brazil overtook Iraq, which fell to fifth-biggest supplier.
China's January-September imports from Brazil were 33.69 million tonnes, up 15.6% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the data. China makes up 70% of Brazil's oil exports, the country's state oil firm Petrobras said in July.
Saudi Arabia regained the top spot in China's oil purchases last month after losing that rank to Russia for the previous two months, data showed.
Imports from the kingdom were 7.78 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.89 million barrels per day (bpd), up from August's 1.24 million bpd.
Russia supplied 7.48 million tonnes last month, or 1.82 million bpd, up 18.6% from a year earlier and up 32.8% from August, according to Reuters calculations.
For the first nine months of 2020, Russia remained the top seller with supplies totalling 64.62 million tonnes, 16% above year-ago level. Saudi Arabia trailed at 63.57 million tonnes, which was 6.5% higher on year.
U.S. shipments soared to 3.9 million tonnes in September, versus a year-earlier 517,982 tonnes.
China snapped up 13% more crude in the first nine months than a year earlier, as refiners ramped up production to meet speedy demand recovery from the pandemic and stock up at record rates on cheap oil.
(tonne = 7.3 barrels for conversion)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU