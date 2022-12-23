JUST IN
Business Standard

Brazilian President-elect Lula announces 16 more ministers for future govt

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced another 16 ministers, who will make up his new government as of January 1, 2023, in addition to five others named earlier.

IANS  |  Brasilia 

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced another 16 ministers, who will make up his new government as of January 1, 2023, in addition to five others named earlier.

Lula's cabinet will comprise 37 ministers in total, with the remaining 16 expected to be unveiled next week.

For the president-elect, the work of his next government will focus on making the federal budget available to the poorest sectors of the population, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the announcement on Thursday, the transition team, led by Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, presented its final report, detailing the financial and operational situation, which will not allow government ministers to increase personnel expenses.

Among the ministers appointed, women and Afro-descendant anti-racist activists stood out.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 07:38 IST

