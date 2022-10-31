Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll again

-
US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil.
I send my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections, Biden said in a statement.
I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead, he said.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:48 IST
