JUST IN
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll again
Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president again
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts UN-brokered Ukraine grain deal
US uses farmers markets to foster 'friendlier' ties at bases in Japan
US President Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi
S Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween stampede due to crowd surge
World leaders express sadness after Halloween stampede kills 151 in Seoul
Xi Jinping kicks off third term with a flurry of diplomatic activity
US to help India play 'broader stabilising role' in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon
Ready to provide any support, US on S Korea stampede as death toll rises
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Twitter will revise how it verifies users: Elon Musk after takeover
Business Standard

Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll again

I send my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections, Biden said in a statement.

Topics
Joe Biden | Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva | Brazil

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil.

I send my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections, Biden said in a statement.

I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.