Brent crude stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole' symposium
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Euro again below parity versus dollar; gas supply crisis weighs
Dollar steady, euro wallows at two-decade low on energy, growth woes
-
Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced supply concerns with fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell 9 cents, or 0.09%, to $105 a barrel by 0841 GMT, after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest increase in more than a month.
The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.18 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.18%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.
Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to a half century. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.
The price fall was capped by the prospect of tighter supplies.
Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.
The group is due to meet on Sept. 5.
"Possible reduction in OPEC+ production is the reason why the oil market has thumbed its nose at weakening equities and the strong dollar," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Russia is set to reduce oil and gas condensate production in August by 2% from July, the Kommersant newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the data, as Gazprom cuts output.
And political violence on Monday night in Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, supported prices.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is due to release data on U.S. crude inventories at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell 600,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 26, with distillates and gasoline inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU