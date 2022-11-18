JUST IN
Britain is in recession, Hunt makes it official; windfall tax hiked to 35%
COP27 summit 2022: Informal draft has little new for poor nations
Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa
COP27: Over 200 stakeholders to accelerate zero-emission transportation
Every second counts. Or does it? The answer holds leap second's fate
Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case
Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region, says official
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition, river restoration in world
Finland needs 50,000 immigrants per year by 2050 to fill job vacancies
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
FDA approval for human consumption of lab-grown meat in the US
US Federal Reserve open to 50-bp hike at December policy meeting
Business Standard

Britain is in recession, Hunt makes it official; windfall tax hiked to 35%

The tax burden would hit 37.1 per cent of GDP, its highest sustained level since World War Two

Topics
Recession | Britain | UK foreign minister Jeremy Hunt

Reuters  |  London 

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt (Photo: Bloomberg)

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a budget plan on Thursday.

Outlining a 55 billion-pound plan — almost half from tax rises — to fix the public finances, Hunt said the economy was already in recession and set to shrink next year as it struggles with inflation forecast to average 9 per cent this year and 4 per cent in 2024.

The tax burden would hit 37.1 per cent of GDP, its highest sustained level since World War Two, at the end of its five-year forecast period, the OBR said, up from 33.1 per cent in the 2019-20 tax year.

“Credibility cannot be taken for granted and yesterday’s inflation figures show we must continue a relentless fight to bring it down, including an important commitment to rebuild the public finances,” he told parliament.

Hunt announced changes that will mean more people pay basic and higher-rate income tax, and lowered to 125,000 pounds the threshold at which people pay the top 45 per cent rate, as well as cutting tax-free allowances for income from dividends.

A levy on energy companies’ profits of will rise to 35 per cent from 25 per cent from Jan 1 until 2028, and a new temporary 45 per cent tax will be imposed on electricity generators, Hunt said. Public spending would grow more slowly than the economy but rise in overall terms, he said.

Britain is in recession, Hunt makes it official; windfall tax hiked to 35%

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on recession

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 00:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.