'Britain needs you', Hunt urges older people to rejoin workforce

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Sunak begins Cabinet reshuffle, keeps Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in place
What to expect in UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plan to fix fiscal hole
New UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt admits mistakes, warns of tax rises
UK PM Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt to replace sacked Chancellor Kwarteng
UK PM Truss brings in rival who could steady the ship, or take her job
-
UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt urged older people to return to the workforce on Friday, saying the country needed them and he was looking at ways to make “work worth your while”. Hunt addressed problems in the labour market in a speech on Friday that sought to set out his plans to tackle the country’s weak productivity levels and boost economic growth.
“We will never harness the full potential of our country unless we unlock it for each and every one of our citizens. Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate does,” he said.
“So to those who retired early after the pandemic or haven’t found the right role after furlough, I say Britain needs you and we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while”. He said it was time for a funda- mental reforms to also encour-age those with long-term condit-ions or mental illness to over come barriers and re-enter the work force.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 01:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU