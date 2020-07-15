JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

China slaps sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan missile deal
Business Standard

Britain's economy returns to growth in May with ease in lockdown rules

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the economy grew by 1.8% in May, from the previous month

Topics
Coronavirus | Britain's economy

AP | PTI 

Boris Johnson
Despite this increase, the it is 24.5 per cent smaller than it was in February, before the full impact of the pandemic

Official figures show that the British economy managed to eke out some growth in May as lockdown restrictions started to be eased, but that it remains around a quarter smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the economy grew by 1.8 per cent in May, from the previous month.

Despite this increase, the it is 24.5 per cent smaller than it was in February, before the full impact of the pandemic. In April alone, the economy shrank by a staggering 20.3 per cent. Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said manufacturing and house building showed signs of recovery as some businesses saw staff return to work, while the crucial retail sector saw record online sales.

“However, with lockdown restrictions remaining in place, many other services remained in the doldrums, with a number of areas seeing further declines,” he said.

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 00:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU