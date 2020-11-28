British, Irish prime ministers discuss progress in EU trade negotiations

-
ALSO READ
Post-Brexit trade talks to continue in Brussels next week
UK unafraid to walk away without EU trade deal, says Brexit negotiator
European Union, UK in urgent meeting on lawbreaking British Brexit plan
European Union considering further legal action in Brexit standoff
UK says it may break the international law on Brexit; here's how it can
-
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Friday evening and discussed progress in UK-EU trade negotiations, the UK government said, at a time when differences remained with the EU on a Brexit trade deal.
On the call, Johnson stressed his commitment to reach a deal that respects the sovereignty of the country, the government said in a statement https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-irish-taoiseach-27-november-2020.
The leaders also reaffirmed the need to prioritise the 1998 Good Friday peace deal and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. The deal effectively ended Northern Ireland's 30 years of sectarian violence and created institutions for cross-border cooperation on the island of Ireland.
On Wednesday, the Ireland prime minister had said that there was still time for a "good result" in trade talks.
The leaders also discussed their respective efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken ahead of Christmas.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Cynthia Osterman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU