European Union considering further legal action in Brexit standoff

-
ALSO READ
Brexit: UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won't blink first, not scared of no-deal exit
UK unafraid to walk away without EU trade deal, says Brexit negotiator
European Union, UK in urgent meeting on lawbreaking British Brexit plan
UK PM's controversial Brexit bill clears first hurdle in Parliament
-
The European Union is considering stepping up its legal action against Britain over legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding Brexit agreement that the EU and the British government reached late last year.
The fight over the government's proposed bill continued Tuesday as the two sides were deep in negotiations on a free trade agreement. A trade deal must reached within weeks for it to be in place on Jan 1, when an 11-month Brexit transition period ends.
This dispute will have to be resolved, EU spokesman Daniel Ferrie said.
A legal fight on top of the negotiations only highlights how bruising Britain's withdrawal from the European Union has proven to be.
The 27-nation bloc said it could now move to a second phase in the dispute over the U.K. Internal Market bill following Britain's refusal to reply to an Oct. 1 legal request seeking an explanation for its actions, EU leaders fear that if the UK bill becomes law, it could lead to the reimposition of a hard land border between Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain, and EU member Ireland.
The border was heavily militarized during the decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, and the free movement of people and goods across it is viewed as essential to upholding the 1998 Good Friday peace accord.
There are hopes that the legal fight would become obsolete if both sides agree on a trade deal. But despite months of talks, substantive disagreements remain.
Britain wants to retain as many of the advantages of EU membership as possible without have to live by the bloc's rules. The EU is insisting on stringent trade regulations to avoid having a giant buccaneering trade partner on its doorstep that could freely undercut the bloc's state aid, social and environmental standards.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU