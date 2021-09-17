British lawyer Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

-
ALSO READ
ICC Champions Trophy to return in 2025; ODI WC to have 14 teams from 2027
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
Joe Biden lifts sanctions on International Criminal Court officials
Technology company Cloudgen admits to H-1B visa fraud involving Indians
India will face many problems in ICC WTC final: Colin de Grandhomme
-
British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
Clooney was appointed as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan, where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide.
Other advisers focus on topics including crimes against children, gender persecution, sexual violence and slavery.
I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers," Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement. I have no doubt that with their enormous experience and hugely impressive credentials, they will significantly contribute to the work of the Office and the cause of international criminal justice.
Clooney recently served as a legal representative for 126 survivors of crimes committed in Darfur, in a case against a leader of the government-backed Janjaweed militia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU