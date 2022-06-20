British PM Boris Johnson back in office after minor sinus surgery

-
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
Boris Johnson returns to UK from India amidst more partygate fines
What is Operation Ganga?
UK lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson's alleged lies
PM Modi reiterates support for Afghanistan after talks with Boris Johnson
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.
Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the routine procedure.
He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.
Johnson was hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday's procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.
Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU