Buyout firm TPG in the lead for stake in AT&T's DirecTV, say reports

Private equity firm TPG has entered into exclusive talks to acquire a minority stake in AT&T Inc's satellite TV division DirecTV, in a deal that would allow the US wireless carrier to trim its net debt of close to $150 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The exact price TPG is willing to pay could not be learned, but sources said the deal could value DirecTV at more than $15 billion.
TPG declined to comment while AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
