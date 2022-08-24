Canada announces new sanctions against Russia, funds two Ukraine projects

-
ALSO READ
Canadian PM Trudeau announces new law to freeze sales on handgun
Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy discuss defence cooperation with Canada's Trudeau
Canadian sanctions to stay until Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine: PM
Ukraine war: Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
Canada: Tentative deal to keep Trudeau's Liberal party in power until 2025
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against Russia.
In a press release on the Prime Minister's website, Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada is imposing new measures on 62 close associates of the Russian government and a defence sector entity, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the individuals sanctioned are high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian federal governors and regional heads, their family members, and senior officials of currently sanctioned defence sector entities, according to the press release.
The Prime Minister also announced allocation of funding for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program to provide additional support to Ukraine's security sector institutions.
Since February 24 this year, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,300 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU