Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has decided to ban China's Technologies from Canada's next-generation mobile networks.

The development of 5G, or fifth-generation, networks will give people speedier online connections and provide vast data capacity to meet ravenous demand as more and more things link to the internet and innovations such as virtual reality, immersive gaming and autonomous vehicles emerge.

The US has long pressed Trudeau's government to deny a role in building the country's 5G infrastructure, saying it would allow Beijing to spy on Canadians more easily.

The move was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman for Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet . It has been a symbol of China's progress in becoming a technological world power and a subject of US security and law enforcement concerns. Some analysts say Chinese have flouted rules and norms and stolen technology.

China, the US and completed what was effectively a high-stakes prisoner swap last year involving a top executive from Huawei who was charged with fraud. China jailed two Canadians shortly after arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder, on a US extradition request.

Many countries labelled China's action "hostage politics," while China has described the charges against Huawei and Meng as a politically motivated attempt to hold back China's economic and technological development.

