Canada imposing sanctions on Putin, Lavrov, Russian chief of staff: Trudeau

-
ALSO READ
Justin Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart ahead of Modi-Putin summit
EU 'close' to agreeing on asset freeze on Putin, Lavrov: Luxembourg
Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand appointed Defence Minister in Trudeau
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
-
Canada will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Chief of Staff, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press update on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.
"We will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his Chief of Staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Trudeau said on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU